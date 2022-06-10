Fun Things To Do in Maryland This Summer

Maryland is a small state with a lot to offer. Whether you’re a tourist visiting from out of town or a local who’s lived here all your life, there’s always something new to explore. As the mercury rises, you’ll probably want to spend as much time keeping cool as possible. The state boasts many waterways and water parks where you can cool off when the outdoor temperatures become unbearable. And that’s not all; there are also indoor activities, including several museums that provide an escape from the heat. Keep reading to learn more about the fun activities you can engage in around the state of Maryland this summer.

Visit a Casino

Taking a break at one of Maryland’s many casinos is an excellent way to escape the hot and humid weather. The MGM National Harbor resort and casino features live entertainment, slots, table games, and a poker room. While gaming in person can be a lot of fun, sometimes, you won’t want to travel to a casino to play your favorite games. One alternative is to visit a website like Global Poker to play online poker from the comfort of your home, hotel room, or wherever you happen to be. Global Poker offers popular games, including Texas Hold’em, Omaha, Bounty Poker, and Crazy Pineapple. As if that weren’t enough, the site also hosts weekly tournaments. Whether you want to get out of the house or stay cool at home, there are many gaming options for you to enjoy in Maryland this summer.

Ocean City

This beach is one of the most popular along the mid-Atlantic coast and attracts residents from the surrounding area as well as tourists visiting the state. The public beach extends for ten miles, so there’s plenty of room to enjoy the sand and surf. Plus, the Ocean City Boardwalk is a must-see tourist destination. It’s a classic wooden boardwalk that local shop owners built in 1902 as a walkway for visitors to the area. It started as a portable construction that was dismantled during high tide but, in 1910, the boardwalk became a permanent fixture. Today, the passageway is 2.5 miles or 30 blocks long.

Ocean City is home to the USA’s oldest carousel, a US Coast Guard Lighthouse, and the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. When you want to take a break from the sights, the area is lined with restaurants, hotels, and shops. If the heat is getting you down, you can take a tram between attractions. The city also hosts activities, including concerts and movies on the beach during the summer. So, it’s unlikely you’ll have a moment of boredom during a trip to this destination.

National Aquarium

An imposing building on the edge of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is home to the National Aquarium. The aquarium hosts replications of marine life ecosystems from around the world. As you walk around the vast space, you’ll see award-winning exhibits that feature aquatic habitats with thousands of animals and species in one place. You’ll learn about marine life from around the planet, including the rainforest and the deepest parts of the ocean. The aquarium also hosts conservation events around the city for those who want to do their part in protecting the environment.

National Harbor

From a wide variety of festivals to cruises on the water, summer is one of the best times of year to visit the National Harbor. You can get one of the best views of the Nation’s capital from the Capital Wheel, a ride which lifts you 180 feet above the Potomac River and features breathtaking sites of the surrounding region. You can also take a water taxi from the National Harbor to the National Mall or historic Mount Vernon. Nighttime is a great time to enjoy free concerts or a movie on the Jumbotron.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS