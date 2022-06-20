Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Fashion for a Cause Raises More than $175,0000

| June 20, 2022, 01:43 PM

Chesapeake Kids Committee member Elizabeth Liechty with April Boera and her daughters backstage. At the event, April and her daughters shared their story of their husband and father’s death and how Hospice of the Chesapeake and Chesapeake Kids helped their family during and after the tragedy. (Photo: Ken Rochon)

A high-spirited crowd of over 350 people had a lot of fun and raised a lot of money during the 12th annual Fashion for a Cause, bringing in over 175,000 for Chesapeake Kids. Held June 2 at Porsche Annapolis, the annual event raises funds and awareness for the Hospice of the Chesapeake program which supports children living with and affected by advanced illness and loss.

This unique event began in the morning with Porsche Annapolis surrendering their facility to a production team that turned their new service bay into a happening night spot complete with a fashion runway. Tool carts lined the walls, food trucks parked outside the garage doors and food and drink vendors set up throughout the room.

Serving as the event’s emcee was Bryan Nehman, cohost of C4 and Bryan Nehman weekday mornings on WBAL NewsRadio. The looks modeled by 28 community members included summer fashions and accessories provided by Annapolis clothing retailers 3 Sisters, Anthropologie, B Boutique, Charm City Run, JBD Clothiers, J.McLaughlin, Lilac Bijoux, The Lucky Knot, Mantovani Moda, The Pink Crab, Scout & Molly’s of Annapolis, South Moon Under, Stardust Deluxe and Trendy Tides Boutique.  There were many delicious sips and bites provided by a dozen different vendors: Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen and Wine Bar, Green Valley, Kilwins Chocolate & Ice Cream, Light House Bistro, Luna Blu, Main & Market, MMpanadas, Pusser’s Caribbean Grille, Sweet Satisfaction, and Tap 99.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

The event was generously supported by community businesses and leaders including Presenting Sponsor Porsche Annapolis; Red Carpet Sponsors Sara Starry and The Wilburn Company; Fashionista Sponsors Charter Financial Group, Gilligan Creative, Moran Insurance, The Murray McGehrin Group, Purple Cherry Architects, Tap 99 & Jason Cherry, and Bill & Laura Westervelt; and dozens more.

