Everything You Need to Know About Annapolis’ 2022 Independence Day Celebration

Annapolis City Mayor Gavin Buckley invites all residents to the celebration of Independence Day with a parade and fireworks on Monday, July 4, 2022.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Amos Garrett Boulevard and proceed along West Street, around Church Circle, and down Main Street. Following the parade, At 8 p.m., the United States Naval Academy Band will perform patriotic music followed by the Blues & Gold at Annapolis City Dock. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE DAY IN ANNAPOLIS

Main Street and the Spa Creek Bridge (from Eastport to downtown) will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 p.m. and remain closed until the conclusion of the fireworks, at approximately 10 p.m. Please note that parking downtown will be crowded. In addition, close-in parking may make it more difficult for out-of-towners to get out of town after the celebration.

Please be aware that the closer you get to downtown the harder it will be to park and the more difficulty you will have getting out of town after the celebration. For up-to-date parking information, visit www.AccessAnnapolis.com.

Park in Knighton Garage or Park Place Garage and take the free downtown shuttle to the top of Main Street. Remember that Hillman Garage is closed for rebuilding until June 2023. Gotts, Whitmore and Calvert Street garages will be open. Please be alert to on-street parking signage; some areas in downtown have changed to resident-only (permit parking) and paid hourly parking through the ParkMobile app.

The downtown shuttle will run from 8 a.m. to midnight on July 4, 2022.

Due to heavy traffic and large attendance, local garages may fill up early. Therefore, the City will also provide a free shuttle service from the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Gate 5) to Lawyers Mall from approximately 4:30 p.m. to midnight. Parking at Navy Stadium will be $10 per vehicle on Monday, July 4, 2022.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Beginning at 4 p.m. and extending until about 10:30 p.m., parking will be prohibited and violators will be towed from the following areas:

City Dock

Main Street

Randall Street

Market Space

Both sides of Severn Avenue between First and Burnside Streets

ROAD RESTRICTIONS AND CLOSURES

In Eastport, vehicular traffic into the north side of the Eastport Peninsula will be restricted between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Pedestrian traffic will be permitted. Roadblocks will be set up at 6 p.m. at Sixth Street at Severn Avenue, and Sixth Street at Chesapeake Avenue denying access to downtown via the Spa Creek Bridge. Off Edgewood Road, Bembe Beach Road from Awald Road to the end will be closed for a private event.

Prince George Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Craig Street to Maryland Avenue from 2 p.m. to midnight. East Street will be posted as “Resident Only Parking” from Prince George Street to King George Street from 2 p.m. to midnight. Randall Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Prince George Street to King George Street from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Vehicular traffic will be denied access to the downtown area beginning at 5 p.m. until approximately 10:30 p.m. Roadblocks will also be set up in the following locations:

King George Street and College Avenue

Prince George Street and College Avenue

North Street and College Avenue

Church Circle and Main Street

Duke of Gloucester Street at Conduit Street, at Green Street, at St. Mary’s Street and at Compromise Street

Traffic will be allowed to flow down Duke of Gloucester Street from Church Circle and into Eastport via one lane (not into downtown Annapolis) until 9 p.m. At that time, the Spa Creek Bridge will be closed and Duke of Gloucester Street will be closed to ensure pedestrian safety and to facilitate the movement of foot traffic leaving the area after the fireworks display.

BOATING RESTRICTIONS

The Spa Creek Bridge will be closed to boat traffic from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Because of the anticipated crowded conditions, boaters are urged to select their preferred viewing area anchorage early and are also warned to avoid the 1,000-foot Safety Zone around the fireworks barge. For questions about boat restrictions during the fireworks, contact the City Harbormaster’s Office at 410-263-7973.

The consumption of alcoholic beverages on the streets and sidewalks in Annapolis is prohibited. Alcoholic beverages are also prohibited at Susan Campbell Park. Fireworks (including sparklers) are prohibited at Susan Campbell Park along with the firing of pyrotechnics and flares.

CITY OFFICE CLOSURES

City of Annapolis offices will be closed on Monday, July 4 in celebration of Independence Day. Both Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center and Stanton Center will be closed on Monday, July 4. The Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park will be open with reduced hours Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Refuse and recycling will not change from regularly scheduled pickups.

Annapolis Transit will NOT operate regular transit on Independence Day but will operate a shuttle bus service to and from Navy Stadium and Lawyer’s Mall from 4:30 p.m. to midnight.

