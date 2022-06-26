Erie Blasts Past Baysox to Close Out First Half of Season

The Bowie Baysox were outgunned on Sunday afternoon to close the first half, as the Erie SeaWolves hammered 12 runs on 17 hits to serve Bowie a first half-ending 12-5 loss. Garrett Stallings was once again dealt a short start, as Bowie found themselves behind by double digits before the fifth inning.

Erie was underway in just the first inning, as Dane Myers, Dillon Dingler, and Chris Rabago each lined two-out RBI singles. The attack continued in the second inning when Wenceel Perez shot a two-run home run to right field, and Parker Meadows hammered a solo shot as well, making it 6-0.

Following a perfect third inning by Garrett Stallings, the right-hander (L, 2-7) allowed consecutive RBI doubles to Perez and Andre Lipcius in the fourth, and a two-run home run by Quincy Nieporte finally knocked Stallings out of the game. It was a career-high 10 runs allowed for Stallings.

Tyler Burch and Adam Stauffer worked scoreless relief outings for Bowie, but Clayton McGinness was tagged for two runs in the eighth on a double by Dingler.

The early deficit made it tough for Bowie to crack through against Markus Solbach, as the German native opened with four scoreless frames before J.D. Mundy launched a two-run home run, his fourth of the season. Cristopher Cespedes drove in a run on a ground ball and an error in the sixth inning, and Mundy collected another RBI with a sacrifice fly, all charged to Solbach.

Dario Gardea and Joe Navilhon each worked scoreless outings, but AJ Graffanino hammered a solo home run off of Nick Kuzia to keep the final reliever from joining the scoreless outings.

As Bowie closes the first half with a 27-42, they will look to open the second half strong as they return home on Tuesday. Bowie will begin a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Prince George’s Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

