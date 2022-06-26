Disabled Man in Walker Found Deceased Along Roadway

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for anyone that has any information on a hit-and-run accident that left a disabled man dead on the side of Baltimore & Annapolis Boulevard.

On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of southbound Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

A passerby observed a person lying in the roadway and called 911.

The investigation revealed that a pedestrian, identified as Paul Haughee, 56, of Glen Burnie, was using a walker and was in the travel portion of southbound Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

It is unknown how long he was in the roadway before being discovered by the passerby.

The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.

