Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Disabled Man in Walker Found Deceased Along Roadway

| June 26, 2022, 01:54 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for anyone that has any information on a hit-and-run accident that left a disabled man dead on the side of Baltimore & Annapolis Boulevard.

On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of southbound Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

A passerby observed a person lying in the roadway and called 911.

The investigation revealed that a pedestrian, identified as Paul Haughee, 56, of Glen Burnie, was using a walker and was in the travel portion of southbound Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

It is unknown how long he was in the roadway before being discovered by the passerby.

The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake