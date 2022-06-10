Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Deborah Boyd Named VP of Talent Management & Human Resources at Crosby

June 10, 2022

Deborah Boyd

To better support employees and its continued growth, Crosby Marketing Communications has hired Deborah Boyd as Vice President of Talent Management & Human Resources.

Boyd will lead Crosby’s talent management initiatives, recruitment, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs. She will also oversee Crosby’s employee benefits program, which includes industry-leading education, profit-sharing, and bonus opportunities.

Before joining Crosby, Boyd served as Director of Human Resources for Annapolis Pediatrics, the largest independent pediatric practice in Maryland, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a leading nonprofit conservation organization.

Boyd holds the Senior Certified Professional designation from the Society of Human Resources Management and is also a member of the Chesapeake Human Resources Association. She earned a degree in business administration from Elizabethtown College.

“Debbie’s hiring represents another important investment in creating a welcoming, inclusive workplace and positive culture where our team members can flourish both personally and professionally,” said Crosby President & CEO Raymond Crosby.

