Crosby Marketing Launches $100K Scholarship Program with AACC for Underrepresented Students

| June 13, 2022, 05:27 PM

Raymond Crosby

Raymond Crosby

To create greater opportunities for underrepresented students from diverse backgrounds to pursue degrees and future careers in the advertising and public relations field, Crosby Marketing Communications has created a new, $100,000 scholarship program for students of Anne Arundel Community College (AACC), one of the nation’s premier community colleges.

Each year, the Crosby Marketing Scholars Program will offer four students a two-year scholarship providing financial support to pursue studies related to Marketing, Public Relations, Graphic Design, Multimedia/Video Production and Web Design. Students will also receive ongoing guidance from AACC professors and be paired with a Crosby staff member who will provide mentoring and career advice. At the end of a student’s two-year participation in the program, they will be offered a summer internship at Crosby to gain added experience.

“Our industry has struggled to increase diversity, so we’re taking tangible action to help bring more underrepresented professionals into the marketing and advertising field,” said Raymond Crosby, Crosby’s President & CEO. “We hope to inspire new talent and important voices who reflect the growing diversity of our country and our community.” Crosby noted his firm has worked for more than a year on establishing the collaboration with AACC, which will begin identifying the first scholarship recipients for enrollment this Fall 2022.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

“We are pleased to collaborate with Crosby Marketing to prepare more professionals for success in these recognized fields,” said Dawn Lindsay, AACC President. “At AACC, we serve an increasingly diverse range of students that this scholarship will help support.”

“We are grateful when prominent business leaders like Crosby Marketing make philanthropic investments in AACC students,” said Frank Campbell, President of the AACC Foundation. “By supporting the future talent and workforce, it really gives back to our entire community.”

Students interested in applying for scholarships at AACC should visit https://www.aacc.edu/crosby-marketing-scholars-program/

