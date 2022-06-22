County Executive Pittman Announces $2.1 Million in Community Grants

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced $2.12 million in funding for 74 community-based organizations through the County’s Community Support Grant (CSG) awards program managed by Arundel Community Development Services (ACDS). Since County Executive Pittman reintroduced the program as part of the County’s FY21 budget, 154 awards totaling $4.5 million have been made to 92 unique nonprofits providing vital services to the residents of Anne Arundel County.

“The organizations that get these grants provide critical support for our residents – from food and baby pantries to afterschool programs to energy assistance and mental health services,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Growing the capacity of community-based nonprofits to deliver services to our residents is one of the most important legacies of our administration.”

The competitive grant program received 136 applications this year, requesting nearly $8.5 million in funding. ACDS oversees the process, providing support and technical assistance for applicants, and reviews requests through a collaboration with the Department of Health, the Department of Aging and Disabilities, the Department of Social Services, the Partnership for Children, Youth, and Families, and the County Executive’s office.

“Thank you to County Executive Steuart Pittman’s administration for supporting the Community Support Grant program at historic levels this year,” ACDS CEO Erin Karpewicz said. “We know that the needs are great, as our nonprofit partners work to heal our communities in the wake of COVID-19 and look toward the future with community-based programming and innovative supports.”

County Executive Pittman restarted the program in FY21 when $669,300 was distributed to 26 organizations. In FY22, the CSG program awarded $1.741 million to 53 organizations. Priority was given to proposals that address COVID-19-related needs, provide services in underserved communities, promote health and wellness, promote equity & inclusion, and/or address the opportunity gap in education. Organizations chosen for grant funding will support:

