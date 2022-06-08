Comacell “Cell Spitfire” Brown and Cindy Fletcher-Holden Selected for Arundel Center Mural

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, the Annapolis Arts District, and the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County announced the selection of Comacell “Cell Spitfire” Brown Jr. and Cindy Fletcher-Holden, both of Annapolis, to create a mural on an exterior wall of the Arundel Center, located at 44 Calvert Street.

“Celebrating local art and artists benefits all of our residents, and helps make our county a beautiful place to live,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “I’m excited to see what these artists create for the Arundel Center, and for all of our employees and residents who will get the chance to experience this mural once it’s finished.”

The two muralists will collaborate on the project, with work set to begin in the coming weeks before wrapping up later this summer. Brown is a multi-disciplinary artist specializing in mural paintings, graphic design, brand consulting, entrepreneurial skills, and local outreach through art. Fletcher-Holden is a MICA-trained muralist who has created murals in Dover DE; McLean VA; Baltimore; and Linthicum.

“I believe that public art/mural projects like this are important not only for the county but for the country as a whole. When you see a diverse project being created in the heart of a city that displays diversity, and unity to celebrate the community members and its residents, it can only improve and enhance the overall landscape of the city,” Comacell “Cell Spitfire” Brown, Jr. said. “This project is the perfect recipe being crafted together by Cindy and myself to give viewers a collage of memories and bodies that make living in Anne Arundel County so special.”

“This mural project presents an exciting challenge to not only illustrate why Anne Arundel County is a great place to live, and how the many different people who live here make it a thriving community, but also to create a painting that has aesthetic integrity, a dynamic composition and is a work of art,” Cindy Fletcher-Holden said. “I believe the collaboration of Comacell and myself will result in an amazing painting that grabs the interest of people passing by and hopefully brings joy to those who stop and look at it.”

For more information about the project, go to www.aacounty.org/arundel-center-mural

