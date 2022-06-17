Clay On The Bay Launches Tomorrow!

SoCo Arts Lab, South County’s newest arts organization and arts destination, located at 312 Deale Road in Tracys Landing (Deale, across from Herrington Harbour North), is pleased to announce the official launch of “Clay on the Bay”, to take place tomorrow Saturday, June 18, from 10:00am to 4:00pm. The launch of Clay on the Bay will offer exhibitions, artist demos, a Raku live firing demo, and hands-on opportunities to “Try Art” and work with artists in SoCo Arts Lab’s newly renovated clay studio.

Clay on the Bay Grand Opening! | Saturday, June 18 | 10am-4pm

Resident studios will be open, claymates exhibition and clay studio ready for visitors.

10am-1pm: Raku Firing demo and workshop with Ray Bogle. Glazing will begin at 10am Registration required. Space is limited.

11am: Felting – Susie Stricker

11:30pm: Music making with clay flutes – Melissa Foss

12:30pm: Making metal move like clay -Nancy Oliver

1pm: Hand building – Laura Switkes

1pm: Felting -Joanne Graham

11am-4pm: Hand building and throwing demos

Art Try Its, family-friendly hands-on activities.

Make Dad a Father’s Day present!

Food by: EZ Access Eats – Picnic on the grass!

Free Demos and Hands-On Activities throughout the day for all ages!

SoCo Arts Lab’s Clay on the Bay program features membership, open studio rental, and classes. Our new clay studio is a friendly, supportive and educational environment in which to be a creative ceramicist and share your skills and ideas with others. ​​For more information about ceramic classes, workshops, and events here. Join Clay on the Bay membership here.

Participants will also have an opportunity to tour the Arts Lab space, visit and engage with resident and member artists, and have the opportunity to purchase and collect their work. SoCo Arts Lab’s Clay on the Bay opening is free and open to everyone. For accommodations inquiries: [email protected]

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB