Choptank Restaurant, Now Opening in July, Donates $10K to Operate HACA Swimming Pool

The City of Annapolis, Office of Mayor Gavin Buckley, is pleased to announce the conveyance of a $10,000 grant directly to the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) so that their community pool at Harbour House, can open and be operational for families this summer. The funding comes from Atlas Restaurant Group, which will be opening its newest restaurant, Choptank, on Compromise Street in July 2022.

“We are thrilled to be able to play a small part in ensuring local families have a place to swim this summer,” said Alex Smith, President, and CEO of the Atlas Restaurant Group. “Giving back to the community is a core value at Atlas Restaurant Group and something we will continue to do in Annapolis.”

The Housing Authority had informed the City earlier this year that they were having difficulty funding the opening of the pool, due to fiscal constraints. Mayor Buckley dispatched senior advisor William Rowel to find out if funding could be covered through a direct grant from an area business or nonprofit.

“We are so grateful to the Atlas Restaurant Group, who will be opening the Choptank Restaurant in the very near future, and who have proven themselves to be a good community partner,” Buckley said. “I am pleased that we could help facilitate this gift. Above all, I look forward to seeing the children making summertime memories at the pool.”

“We are grateful and look forward to receiving donations from the Atlas Restaurant Group for helping us to provide this much needed amenity to our families and children,” said Melissa Maddox-Evans, Executive Director of HACA. “Pool activities are key to a fun summer experience and we are glad to be able to provide it as a result of these donations.”

