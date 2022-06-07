CASA Receives $40,000 Grant from Community Foundation

Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc. (AACCASA) has received a $40,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) to support its efforts in advocating for abused and neglected children in foster care, in Anne Arundel County. The award comes from the Anne Arundel Grant, a component fund of CFAAC.

“On behalf of all of us at CASA, we are grateful for the ongoing support provided by the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County. This funding will allow us to serve children who do not have a CASA volunteer. Together, we can ensure that the most vulnerable children in our community have a voice and find safe, loving forever homes,” said Rebecca Tingle, Executive Director of Anne Arundel County CASA.

The money received will enable Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc. to focus on advocating for the needs of at-risk and underserved youth. Volunteers will also mentor youth, helping them increase their level of connectivity with community and family, improve educational outcomes, and reach stable placements.

“The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County is honored to be able to support a diverse group of nonprofits, including CASA, which assists and advocates for our children’s physical, mental, and behavioral health, through the Fund for Anne Arundel. CASA’s mission to ensure that every abused and neglected child in the county has a safe, permanent home, clearly aligns with the fund’s focus,” said Mary Spencer, CFAAC President, and CEO.

