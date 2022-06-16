Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Bonus Podcast: Get Ready, Eastport A Rockin’ Is Coming On June 25th!

| June 16, 2022, 08:42 AM

In 1997, James Borchelt had an idea. Gather four local bands. Have them play a street festival for free and give away the money.  Seemed reasonable. And THAT was the start of Eastport A Rockin. Maybe 700 people attended to hear The Kelly Bell Band, The Eastport Oyster Boys, Jepetto, and Non-Fiction.

Fast forward to June 25, 2022!

Now, 25 years later, it’s grown–and how!  This year…on Saturday, June 25th, there will be 30+ bands on 4 stages. And crowds can still dance to The Kelly Bell Band and The Eastport Oyster Boys…along with Skribe, Sweet Leda, Area 301, East is East and more! PLUS, you can enjoy the cool breezes off Back Creek at the Annapolis Maritime Museum at their Eastport Campus.

Today, we talk about this year’s Eastport A Rockin with Director Jessica Pachler who, with her team, has put together one fantastic Saturday! Volunteers are ALWAYS welcome (free admission) and tickets are available online and in advance.  Save $5 with advance tickets which go off sale at midnight on Friday!

Welcome back Eastport A Rockin’ We can’t wait!

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

