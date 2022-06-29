Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Bonus Podcast: A Teenage Alcoholic, Now A Sober Poet. This is Liza Roe

| June 29, 2022, 10:29 AM

Liza was like most kids-a bit introverted and probably felt out of place in many situations. And then she discovered alcohol.

Today, we speak with Liza Roe about her journey from that awkward teen to the party girl that landed her in quite a few scary situations.

We speak about her “aha” moment and her decision to change it all. Now three-plus years sober, Liza has written a fantastic book of poetry called (appropriately enough) The Sober Poet, launched a raw and real podcast (I’m a fan), and is speaking out.

We met at Rise Up Coffee for our chat–well, it was a pretty deep dive with a lot of highs and lows with a woman with an incredible story.


Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake