BONUS PODCAST: A Summer Weather Outlook With DCMDVA Weather
bonuSo, summer is here and the weather is unpredictable. Or is it? Thankfully, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather to set us straight! He has been forecasting for the Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief for more than four years with remarkable accuracy! It makes a difference when you are local!
So, today, we sit down with him at the new-ish JB’s in Severna Park to find out what may or may not be in store for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County this summer!
Have a listen!
