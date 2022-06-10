BONUS PODCAST: A Summer Weather Outlook With DCMDVA Weather

bonuSo, summer is here and the weather is unpredictable. Or is it? Thankfully, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather to set us straight! He has been forecasting for the Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief for more than four years with remarkable accuracy! It makes a difference when you are local!

So, today, we sit down with him at the new-ish JB’s in Severna Park to find out what may or may not be in store for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County this summer!

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB