Board of Education Approves Another Charter School

| June 08, 2022, 10:50 AM

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County today approved an application by the Chesapeake Lighthouse Foundation (CLF) to open the Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter Elementary School in the 2023-2024 school year.

Pending final approval of a contract between the Board and CLF, the school would open for up to 384 students in kindergarten through fifth grade in the 2023-24 school year. It could grow to 576 students by its fifth year of operation.

The school would have a concentration on coding, robotics, and virtual reality.

The Board declined to approve CLF’s initial application for the school in February. Since that time, representatives of the school have worked with school system staff to refine the application.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

The school would be the third charter school in Anne Arundel County, joining Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School and Monarch Academy in Glen Burnie. AACPS also operates two contract schools, Monarch Annapolis and Monarch Global Academy in Laurel.

