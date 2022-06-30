Best LLC Formation Services for 2022

Limited Liability Companies, or LLCs, are a common kind of company entity designed to preserve a business owner’s personal assets while also possibly lowering their tax liability. While it is feasible to fill out LLC paperwork on your own, many business owners choose to use an LLC filing provider to verify that the business organization is founded appropriately and that all papers are filled out completely.

If you’re looking for the finest LLC filing firm, concentrate on choosing one that has the perfect mix of services for your company, a proven track record of assisting businesses just like yours, and a reasonable price. Here’s a look at the finest LLC filing businesses on the market today so you can get your company off to a good start.

ZenBusiness

Due to its low-cost initial package, which includes LLC registration and a 100 percent accuracy guarantee starting at $49 plus state taxes and does not auto-renew, ZenBusiness is our winner as the best overall LLC filing firm. ZenBusiness is also a Public Benefit Corporation, which means it’s a for-profit firm with a comparable community aim to a charity.

You have three subscription tiers to select from when creating a business. In the first year, Starter costs $39 and includes an LLC file, an operating agreement template, and a 100% accuracy guarantee. The Pro plan, which costs $149 per year, includes everything in the Starter package plus quicker filing times and compliance help. Rush filing, a company domain name and website, and other capabilities are included in the $249 Premium package.

The Starter package will likely satisfy your needs while keeping expenses affordable for most firms. Services such as registered agent service, compliance, and website creation can all be added. However, if you want the greatest deal, you should remain with the Starter plan. Customers have overwhelmingly great things to say about ZenBusiness.

Incfile

Because of its free LLC filing service option, where you just pay state filing expenses, Incfile is our winner for best value. An annual registered agent service is added in the package together with the articles of state incorporation filing. Just keep an eye out for upsells and long-term recurring costs, since you can end up with some more expensive services or yearly payments.

For a one-time cost, further plans with more features are available. An EIN, S company election, operating agreement, tax consulting, and other services are included in the $149 Gold package. The Platinum option, which costs $299, includes expedited filing as well as a company domain and email address. You can pay for yearly report filing, registered agent services, trademark filing, and other company paperwork after your first year. Check out our reviews of Zenbusiness vs Incfile here!

Rocket Lawyer

Rocket Lawyer is our top option for legal services because of its continuing legal assistance subscription, which offers you access to a live lawyer for business advice. Customers who join up for the premium plan get an LLC file for free, as well as a 25% discount on subsequent business incorporations. Non-members can still obtain help forming a limited liability company (LLC) for $99.99.

After a free week of trial, the Premium membership costs $39.99 per month. Members get access to a legal document library, an infinite number of legal queries, and a 30-minute consultation on new legal concerns. Rocket Lawyer offers members up to 40% savings when hiring a lawyer and 25% off its $149.99-per-year registered agent service.

Northwest Registered Agent

Because it offers a package of services appropriate for small business owners working from home or wishing to safeguard their personal privacy, Northwest Registered Agent is our pick for the finest LLC filing provider for small businesses. Starting at $225 plus state costs, the LLC filing service can be combined with registered agent services.

Registered agent services provide you with a public address to which official legal and commercial notices can be delivered. If you run a company out of your house, this might protect your personal address and phone number. You can pay the entire $225 up front or pay monthly for a year, including any additional fees or services, at checkout.

Hashtag Legal

Hashtag Legal offers a more personalized legal experience than some of the larger LLC registration firms, which may be ideal for entrepreneurs with less legal understanding. Hashtag Legal was chosen because it focuses on assisting small companies, entrepreneurs, and internet firms with a variety of legal needs, including the formation of company entities.

Hashtag Legal’s flexibility to personalize products for your specific company needs is a significant advantage over larger businesses. Legal counsel is included with business entity creation services, so you can decide whether an LLC is the best option. Hashtag Legal also provides business consultancy services for those that require them.

