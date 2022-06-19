Baysox Unable to Contain Late Rally

After leading for seven innings, the Bowie Baysox fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday night, 8-5 in the sixth game of the seven-game series.

Zach Peek punched out three batters in the top of the first, but Ronny Mauricio took the spotlight in the inning with a solo home run to right field. The Baysox quickly responded with four runs against righty Hunter Parsons, as Cesar Prieto and Adam Hall doubled, Joseph Ortiz and Maverick Handley were walked, and Andrew Dashbach and AJ Graffanino shared a pair of hits to make it 4-1.

Manny Rodriguez doubled in the top of the second and came around to score off an error, inching Binghamton closer.

In a pitching battle between Peek and reliever Yeizo Campos, as 19-consecutive batters were sent aside by the pair of pitchers.

As Binghamton dipped into the bullpen again, Antonio Santos (W, 1-1) hit a snag in the bottom of the seventh when Handley grounded one to single and an RBI double from Hall drove in the run, making it 5-2.

In the top of the eighth with Clayton McGinnes relieving Peek, Brett Baty lifted a three-run homer to straight-away center field to tie the game at five. The homer chased McGinness from the game, but Hayden Singer continued the rally when he singled on a fly ball to first base, stole second, and scored on an automatic double by Brandon McIlwain, all with two outs against reliever Shelton Perkins (L, 0-3).

A wild pitch by Tyler Burch and a single from Ronny Mauricio drove in two more for the Ponies in the top of the ninth, while Andrew Mitchell spun a perfect ninth inning to log the save. The loss drops Bowie to 25-37 on the season, as their three-game win streak closes. The two sides will conclude the series on Father’s Day, with the first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Order your 2022 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports