Baysox Suffer Seventh Walk-Off Loss of Season in Erie

Despite their second ninth inning game-tying home run in less than a week, the Bowie Baysox were instead handed their seventh walk-off loss of the season on Wednesday night, dropping another game to the Erie SeaWolves 5-4 in 11 innings.

Bowie made inroads in the top of the first inning when Joey Ortiz gapped a two-out triple and Maverick Handley singled him home, and added another run in the third inning on a bunt single by Cesar Prieto coupled with two errors by Erie to score Adam Hall from first base.

The early offense was the best Bowie could manage until the ninth inning, however, as right-hander Austin Bergner fired six innings while striking out six batters, and Erie relievers Kyle Zurak and Brendan White fired perfect innings into the ninth.

The Zach Attack took over in Bowie’s final chance in the ninth inning, as Zach Watson lifted a game-tying two-run home run off of Erie’s Zac Houston, Watson’s third home run of the season. Despite the heroics, Bowie could not manage a baserunner in the 10th or 11th innings, as Yaya Chentouf (W, 2-1) held them scoreless.

Making his Double-A debut, right-hander Justin Armbruester stranded two early baserunners in scoring position before striking out a trio of batters over his first two innings. In the third inning, Erie took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Quincy Nieporte and a go-ahead two-run home run by Dane Myers. Armbruester finished five innings without allowing any other damage.

Myers went deep again in the sixth inning with a solo shot off of Shelton Perkins to make it 4-2. Left-hander Jake Prizina tossed a scoreless eighth inning in his Double-A debut, working around a pair of singles and drawing a double play.

Jensen Elliott (L, 4-2) faced the minimum in the ninth and 10th innings, but after throwing a wild pitch in the 11th inning to allow the game-winning run to third base with no outs, Nieporte launched a ball off of the tall wall in left field to drive in the winning run.

As Bowie’s record falls to 25-40 on the season, they are the second team to reach 40 losses in 2022. Bowie and Erie will continue their six-game series on Thursday at UPMC Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

