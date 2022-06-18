Baysox Stun Rumble Ponies With Walk-Off Win

The Bowie Baysox captured their second extra inning win of the season on Friday, overcoming a four-run deficit for the second-consecutive night, walking off the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 9-8 in ten innings. Bowie trailed by four runs for most of the game, but an eighth inning home run by Cody Roberts, and a ninth inning home run by Joey Ortiz led Bowie to the tie.

Binghamton got four runs in the top of the third against lefty Drew Rom, as James McCann, Francisco Alvarez, and Ronny Mauricio slapped a trio of doubles to drive in the four.

Alex Valverde drew nine strikeouts in six innings and gave up only one run for Binghamton. Adam Hall smacked his first home run of the season to open the fourth, but Valverde still worked into the seventh inning with his lead.

Easton Lucas entered for Rom in the top of the fifth, immediately striking out the side. But as Bowie went to Noah Denoyer in the sixth, Carlos Cortes welcomed him with his third homer of the season to put the Ponies up 5-1, back to a four-run lead.

After three quiet innings for the Baysox, a three-run homer from Cody Roberts against Jordan Yamamoto made it a one-run game.

Denoyer silenced the Ponies for the rest of his outing, retiring the final seven batters he faced.

Dedniel Nunez looked to earn a save in the ninth inning, blowing fastballs that touched 99 miles per hour past Bowie batters early. With two outs in the ninth, Joey Ortiz stepped up to the plate, and on the second pitch, sent the ball to the Patuxent. A game-tying blast for his fourth of the season.

In the tenth inning with Jensen Elliot (W, 4-4) on the mound, Binghamton placed the free runner, Wyatt Young, at third base thanks to a soft line drive single by Alvarez. Young was good for an unearned run off of a Brett Baty’s single and two more brought in a single by Cortes, making it 8-5.

Once again trailing by three runs, and with Greg Cullen placed at second, Andrew Daschbach was hit by a pitch and Chris Givin walked. Christopher Cespedes singled to bring in the two lead runners. When Bowie again fell to their final out, Adam Hall bounced a perfect ball over the head of pitcher Josh Heijka (L, 2-1), bringing in Cespedes to tie the game. With the bases loaded and two outs Cody Roberts crept a looping liner to right field, driving in Watson for Bowie’s third walk-off of the season.

This victory gives the Baysox the series win across their seven-game set with the Ponies, bumping them up to 25-36 overall. Bowie and Binghamton will continue their series on Saturday, with the first pitch of the sixth game set for 6:35 p.m.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports