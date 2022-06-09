Baysox Split Double Header; But Rules Say Harrisburg Won Both

The Bowie Baysox continued their seven-game series with the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night by splitting a doubleheader at FNB Field. Bowie captured the first game 4-2, but was outmatched in the second game, 6-2. As the doubleheader was scheduled to make up a game postponed at Prince George’s Stadium, the “road” team won both games.

The opening game saw right-handed pitcher Chris Vallimont make his debut as an Orioles farmhand after being claimed on waivers from Minnesota. Facing live opponents for the first time since mid-May, Vallimont was slow to start when allowing a walk and a single to the first two batters of the first inning, and eventually a run across when Wilson Garcia reached on a fielder’s choice. After Bowie had quickly tied the game in the second, Vallimont went on to finish three innings without allowing another run, and striking out five batters.

Bowie got two scoreless innings from Jensen Elliott (W, 3-0) and two innings from Easton Lucas to end the game. Lucas (Sv, 1) was hit for a run on three-consecutive hits to open the seventh inning, including an RBI knock by Jackson Cluff, before finishing the game on a double play.

The Senators went with Franklyn Kilome to start the first game, and allowed a quick game-tying run in the second inning after Maverick Handley led off with a double, and scored on another fielder’s choice, this one hit by Dylan Harris.

Kilome (L, 0-2) ran into trouble while trying to extend into the sixth inning, when Bowie rattled three-consecutive hits to open the frame, and eventually scored three runs, with RBI from Handley, Andrew Dashbach, and AJ Graffanino. Harrisburg closed the early game with scoreless outings from Edgar Garcia and Danny Dopico in relief.

In the second game, Harrisburg again opened with a first inning strike, as Wilson Garcia crushed a two-run home run to right field off of Garrett Stallings. Stallings (L, 2-4) hit a big snag in the third inning as he allowed five more hits, and four more runs before needing to be replaced. Tyler Burch quelled the rally with a quick out to end the third frame, and added two more scoreless innings to his line. Griffin McLarty finished the day for Bowie, firing two scoreless innings of his own.

Making a spot start, left-hander Carson Teel kept Bowie off of the board for three innings in his brief start, and Curtis Taylor (W, 1-0) fired two perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts. Bowie broke the shutout against Reid Schaller when Harris lofted a two-run home run to right field. Schaller rebounded to cap the game with a scoreless seventh inning.

The twin-bill split leaves Bowie with a 21-31 record at the end of the day, as Bowie and Harrisburg look on to continuing their seven-game set on Thursday. Ryan Watson gets the start for Bowie, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Order your 2022 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports