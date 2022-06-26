Baysox Sneak By Erie for Second Win

The Bowie Baysox inched out a one-run win on Saturday night, breaking a 1-1 tie in the top of the ninth to best the Erie SeaWolves 2-1. Cristopher Cespedes launched his second home run of the season, and Zach Peek spun six strong innings.

With each side coming up empty over the first two innings of play, Cristopher Cespedes broke through for the first run with a towering solo blast to left field, his second of the season. Right-hander Chance Kirby still cruised through six innings while striking out three batters. Right-hander Gerson Moreno took the following two innings, and retired all six batters, coupled with a pair of strikeouts.

In the ninth, Zac Houston (L, 0-3) hit Adam Hall with a pitch and allowed a single to open the frame. Following a double steal, Zach Watson grounded out to first base, driving in Hall for the eventual winning run.

Zach Peek opened with four scoreless frames for Bowie, but after an error to open the fifth inning, allowed an unearned run when Wenceel Perez lofted a sacrifice fly to center field. Peek would finish his night with a perfect sixth inning, and hand the next two frames off to Easton Lucas. Lucas (W, 1-0) tossed two scoreless while working around a pair of hits in the eighth inning, and Griffin McLarty (Sv, 1) pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts for his first career save.

Riding back-to-back wins, Bowie will try to salvage a series split with Erie, as the two sides conclude their series on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

