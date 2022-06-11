Baysox Drop Another One in Harrisburg

The Bowie Baysox were thoroughly overpowered on Friday night in Pennsylvania, as they fell to the Harrisburg Senators 10-1. Bowie was shutout over the first seven innings, with only a solo home run saving them from the full shutout. Harrisburg scored runs in five of their eight innings offensively.

Bowie could find no answer to Harrisburg right-hander Luis Reyes, as the 27-year-old held the Baysox to only one hit over six shutout innings. Reyes (W, 1-2) only needed 74 pitches for his six blanks, but was still lifted in the seventh inning for lefty Brian Gonzalez, who tossed a scoreless frame. The last two innings went to Alberto Guerrero in relief, as the right-hander surrendered the shutout with only four outs remaining when Cristopher Cespedes launched a solo home run to right-center field, his first of the season with Bowie. Cespedes would be the last baserunner for Bowie, however.

Baysox pitching found no such success on the mound. Antonio Velez was nicked for a run in the first inning on a two-out double by Alfredo Rodriguez, and after a perfect second inning, Rodriguez tagged Velez for two more runs with another two-out double in the third. Velez (L, 1-7) still went on to finish five innings while striking out six batters.

Against Clayton McGinness, Harrisburg quickly loaded the bases to open the sixth inning, and Gilbert Lara drove in a pair of runs with a single before McGinness locked in to finish the inning. The right-hander struck the first two batters of the seventh inning, leading to an on-field delay while the two teams discussed their differences. Following the brief pause and another walk, Harrisburg collected a pair of sacrifice flies to score two more runs.

Following Bowie’s quick home run in the top of the eighth, Harrisburg further extended their lead in the home half of the frame when Wilson Garcia snuck a three-run home run into the right field corner against Easton Lucas, plating the final set of runs for the Senators. Garcia now has nine home runs on the season, with five of them coming against the Baysox.

As Bowie sees their losing skid advance to three-consecutive games, their record falls to 21-33. As Harrisburg takes the lead in the seven-game series, Bowie will try to re-tie the matchup on Saturday. The sixth game in the series is set to start at 6:00 p.m.

Sports