Baysox Crush Flying Squirrels 12-1

The Bowie Baysox continued their strong start to the second half, slaying the Richmond Flying Squirrels 12-1 Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium. Bowie clubbed another three home runs, including two by J.D. Mundy

In a night where the Baysox were hit by more pitches than the Squirrels could even hit offensively, all but one Bowie batter got on base at least once with 11 hits overall.

After two hitless innings to open the night, right-hander Matt Frisbee (L, 3-5) ran into a bases loaded jam, and Cesar Prieto lined his first career grand slam to right-center field, pushing Bowie ahead after an early 1-0 deficit.

Aside from the single run in the first, Ryan Watson (W 5-2) kept the Squirrels flightless for five more innings, collecting his sixth win of the year, dropping down to a 3.82 ERA while striking out seven batters. The six innings was a career-high for Watson.

All the fun was saved for the bottom of the fifth when the Baysox put together seven runs against two different pitchers. Prieto was good for another hit that drove in his fifth run, and a sacrifice fly by Hudson Haskin brought in another. Then with bases loaded, Dashbach’s first hit of the night came in perfect timing, a single that drove in two more runs.

Trenton Toplikar quikcly took over to try and clean up the frame, only for J. D. Mundy to homer on the second pitch, driving in three more runs for the Baysox, ending the inning ahead 11-1.

Connor Loeprich opened up the frame in the top of the seventh, tossing two perfect innings, and Shelton Perkins capped off the night with the same stat.

After Toplikar allowed Mundy’s second homer of the night, his second of the night, in the seventh, Solomon Bates spun a scoreless eighth inning to end the Richmond night.

With this win, Bowie bumps to 2-0 in the second half of the season and 29-42 overall. Bowie and Richmond will meet again on Thursday for the third game in their series, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

