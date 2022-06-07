Atlanta Rhythm Section Flying Into Rams Head OnStage for One Show!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Carolyn Wonderland

Wednesday, July 6

8pm | $25

L.A. Guns

Monday, July 18

8pm | $35

Stone Horses

Monday, July 25

8pm | $25

Atlanta Rhythm Section

Friday, October 28

8pm | $55

Peter Mayer: Stars & Promises Christmas Tour

Thursday, December 8

8pm | $35 (After-Show VIP TIX $95 – includes ticket)

Vonda Shepard

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

8pm | $42.50

Wallis Bird

Sunday, January 15, 2023

8pm | adv $20/dos $25

UPCOMING SHOWS:

06/08 The Devon Allman Project w. Dirty Dozen Brass Band

06/09 Mary Gauthier w. Jaimee Harris

06/10 Weird Science 80s Tribute

06/11 Art Sherrod Jr

06/12 Drag Brunch

06/12 Jesse Malin w. Debra Devi

06/14 Rams Head Presents The Mavericks at Maryland Hall

06/16 Andy McKee w. Calum Graham

06/17 Hudson River Line: The Music of Billy Joel

06/18 Jesse Cook

06/19 Jim Brickman

06/19 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Ray at Maryland Hall

06/20 Janiva Magness w. Bad Influence Band

06/21 Rams Head Presents It Was 50 Years Ago Today feat. Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross & more at Maryland Hall (rescheduled from 3/8/22)

06/21 The Zappa Band

06/22 Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath

06/23 Darrell Scott & Robbie Fulks

06/24 Lalah Hathaway

06/25 The Music of Cream feat. Will Johns & Kofi Baker

06/26 Nick Norman & Lewis Brice

06/28 Cam Cole

06/29 Maggie Rose w. Erin & The Wildfire

07/01 Liliac w. Stormin’ Norman

07/02 Three Dog Night

07/06 Carolyn Wonderland

07/08 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/09 John Hiatt & The Goners w/ Sonny Landreth & Danny Burns

07/10 Euge Groove

07/12 ASIA featuring John Payne

07/14 Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater

07/15 Goodnight, Texas w. Jerrod

07/16 Carpool: The Ultimate Cars Tribute Band

07/17 Rhett Miller of Old 97’s w. Lauren Calve (All Ages Matinee)

07/18 L.A. Guns

07/19 Steve Earle & The Dukes w. The Whitmore Sisters

07/20 Phillip-Michael Scales & Nelly’s Echo

07/21 KICK: The INXS Experience

07/22 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Christina Holmes

07/23 Pat McGee & Friends w. Ricky Duran

07/24 Norman Brown

07/25 Stone Horses

07/27 Rams Head Presents Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Maryland Hall

07/27 Vixen

07/28 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience

07/29 Suede

07/30 Tall Tall Trees w. Taylor Ashton

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

