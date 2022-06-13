ASAP Coalition to Host Luncheon at APD on June 21st

Annapolis Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) coalition will hold its monthly luncheon from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at the Annapolis Police Department 199 Taylor Avenue in Annapolis. At the meeting, the coalition will update participants on ongoing training including TIPS, a responsible beverage training program for hospitality professionals; NARCAN, an opioid antagonist; the AACPS video app; community outreach events; Safe County Alliance; Sound of Silence, and more.

The Annapolis Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) coalition works in the community to promote public health, safety, and wellness for Annapolis families and community members. At this meeting, elected officials from the City of Annapolis and the State of Maryland will attend.

“These past few years have been difficult for those in the recovery community,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “In-person meetings went virtual and some felt disconnected. I am glad that we are able to bring the support community back together to help. Annapolis has specific and unique needs. ASAP has been instrumental in identifying and targeting solutions.”

The ASAP coalition was founded in 2015 after a study showed the City of Annapolis ranked second-highest for alcohol consumption and misuse among young people (ages 12 to 20). The ASAP mission is to facilitate community change to prevent and reduce alcohol, marijuana, and opioid use among youth and young adults.

“Our youth and young adults are worthy of mentoring and education of healthy decision making,” said Angel Traynor, founder, and director of Serenity Sistas, Inc. and coordinator of ASAP. “We cannot become complacent in our efforts to educate, inform and help our youth and young adults who may be headed toward the path of addiction.”

Learn more about the coalition and RSVP to attend the June 21 meeting by emailing Leslie Beers at [email protected]

