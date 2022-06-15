Army-Navy Game to be Played in Five Different Cities Over Coming Years

The Army-Navy Football Game presented by USAA, “America’s Game,” will be played in five different cities over the next five years it was announced today by Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk and Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie.

Boston / Foxborough will be the host of the 2023 game on Dec. 9, Washington, DC / Landover, Md. will host the 2024 game on Dec. 14, Baltimore will host the 2025 game on Dec. 13, New York City / East Rutherford, N.J. will host the 2026 game on Dec. 12 and Philadelphia will host the 2027 game on Dec. 11. All five games will be televised nationally by CBS.

“Extraordinary efforts put forth throughout the bidding process made evaluations and final city selections highly competitive,” said Gladchuk. “Proposals brought forward included local, city, and state dignitaries to ensure the most comprehensive presentation could be made to the selection committee. The promotional partnership we share with USAA clearly reinforced the enthusiastic interest in hosting the Army-Navy game by many of our nation’s greatest cities. Our destinations over the next five years provide the Academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history, and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas. We are certain that each location will present a uniquely accommodating experience for our fans and will make for an incredibly memorable event for our midshipmen and cadets. Our gratitude goes out to all the cities that showed interest and congratulations to the recipients of the games.”

“We are excited to announce the next five-year cycle for America’s Game,” said Buddie. “The Army-Navy game is a great showcase for both service academies. We are looking forward to the pageantry and tradition to be on display for the fans in these cities while providing an opportunity to support the Cadets and Midshipmen. We had great interest from many regions and thank the cities who participated in the bid selection process. We cannot wait to have this game played at some incredible venues in great cities.”

The 2023 game will be hosted in the Boston region in conjunction with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution’s maiden voyage. This will be the first time the Army-Navy game has been played in the New England region and Navy will serve as the home team.

The nation’s capital will be the backdrop for the 2024 game, which will also be the 125th playing of the Army-Navy game. This will be just the second time the game has been played in the D.C. region and the first since 2011, a game in which Navy won 27-21. Army will serve as the home team.

The game will return to Baltimore in 2025 with Fort McHenry, the site where Francis Scott Key penned the lyrics to the national anthem, serving as the backdrop. It will be the seventh time Baltimore has hosted the game and the first time since 2016. The two teams are 3-3 in games played in Baltimore. Navy will serve as the home team.

New York / New Jersey will host the 2026 game as part of the 25th anniversary of 9/11. It will be the 19th time the game has been played in New York or New Jersey and the sixth time it has been played at the Meadowlands Complex. Navy is 4-1 against Army in games played in East Rutherford, including a 17-13 win last December. Army will serve as the home team.

Philadelphia will host the annual Army-Navy game for the 91st time in 2027. The City of Brotherly Love is also the host for this year’s game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 10. Navy leads the all-time series 45-40-4 in games played in Philadelphia. Navy will be the home team for the 2027 game.

The 123rd playing of the Army-Navy game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3:00 PM in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. Navy leads the all-time series 62-53-7 and has won two of the last three, 16 of the last 20, and 18 of the last 23 contests.

