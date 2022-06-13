Anne Arundel County Executive Republican Debate

The Republican State Central Committee of Anne Arundel County will be hosting a debate for Republican candidates for County Executive on June 20th at the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company.

The program will begin at 5:00 pm with a meet-and-greet with Republican candidates for local, state, and federal offices. The actual debate will begin at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are not required, but the committee is asking that attendees RSVP at this link.

All five candidates for County Executive have been invited to participate.

