Annapolis Town Center Celebrating Pride Month with PridePalooza

| June 12, 2022, 04:57 PM


The Annapolis Town Center will be hosting PridePalooza on June 18th to celebrate Pride Month!

The event will be held from noon to 3:00 pm at the Annapolis Town Center in Parole where guests can enjoy food trucks, games, crafts, face-painting, henna, tie-dye shirts, and more.

While a ticketed event, proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization.

The Annapolis Town Center prides itself (pun absolutely intended) on creating a welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community. Several retailers have pride-themed initiatives, deals, and merchandise this month, including Charm City Run, True food Kitchen, Target, and Ruah Yoga Studio, which will be holding a Sunrise Pride Yoga Class on June 18th.

You can get your tickets here!

