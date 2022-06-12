Annapolis Town Center Celebrating Pride Month with PridePalooza

The Annapolis Town Center will be hosting PridePalooza on June 18th to celebrate Pride Month!

The event will be held from noon to 3:00 pm at the Annapolis Town Center in Parole where guests can enjoy food trucks, games, crafts, face-painting, henna, tie-dye shirts, and more.

While a ticketed event, proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization.

The Annapolis Town Center prides itself (pun absolutely intended) on creating a welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community. Several retailers have pride-themed initiatives, deals, and merchandise this month, including Charm City Run, True food Kitchen, Target, and Ruah Yoga Studio, which will be holding a Sunrise Pride Yoga Class on June 18th.

You can get your tickets here!

