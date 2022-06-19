Annapolis Rotary’s 77th Annual Crab Feast Is Back IN-PERSON on August 5th

It’s back! Save the date for the 77th Annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast! The Crab Feast will be taking place in-person at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Friday, August 5th.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the community is ready to gather again for the traditional celebration of summer. The Rotary invites the community to join us for fun and comradery while enjoying all-you-can-eat large crabs, corn-on-the-cob, BBQ, and other treats. You don’t want to miss this event!

“We are looking forward to seeing all of our supporters back this year for loads of fun, while raising money for local charities”, said Leigh Rand, Crab Feast 2022 Chair. “We can’t wait to make this the largest feast ever after a tough couple of years. Come out and support your community while having a blast!”

Robert Dews, President-elect noted, “We are excited about our 77th Annual Crab Feast and the opportunity to bring the community together for an evening of crabs and fun. It is our honor to once again raise funds for organizations that faithfully serve our communities.”

The Crab Feast is a major fundraiser for the Rotary, with all proceeds donated to local charities and non-profit organizations. Tickets for the Crab Feast and 50/50 raffle will be going on sale soon. For more information about the Rotary Club of Annapolis, please visit www.annapolisrotary.org.

