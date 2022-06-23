Annapolis Police Make Arrest in Recent Shooting

After a shooting at a local hair salon earlier this month, the Annapolis Police Department had a suspect. And on June 22, 2022, he was arrested and held without bail in the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on Jennifer Road.

This stems from a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road on June 2, 2022. The victim, an adult male, was suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and was flown to shock-trauma in Baltimore. At the time, police said the victim was in stable condition.

On June 22, 2022, the Annapolis Police arrested a 23-year-old male from Millersville and charged him with attempted 1st and 2nd-degree murder among other charges. Police applied for the arrest warrant on June 2, shortly after the shooting.

