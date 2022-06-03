Annapolis Police Investigating Stabbing on Tyler Avenue

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred last night in the City’s Robinwood Community off of Forest Drive.

On June 2, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Tyler Ave. for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim who was suffering from a stab wound to his back.

A Maryland State Police helicopter was called to the scene to transport the victim was transported to an area trauma center for further treatment. According to police, the victim’s condition is listed as stable.

