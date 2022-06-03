Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Police Investigating Stabbing on Tyler Avenue

| June 03, 2022, 10:32 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred last night in the City’s Robinwood Community off of Forest Drive.

On June 2, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Tyler Ave. for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim who was suffering from a stab wound to his back.

A Maryland State Police helicopter was called to the scene to transport the victim was transported to an area trauma center for further treatment. According to police, the victim’s condition is listed as stable.

To view reported crime in the City of Annapolis or Anne Arundel County, see the map below.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake