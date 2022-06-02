Annapolis Police Cite Four Restaurants for Serving Alcohol to Minors
On May 23, 2022, the Annapolis Police Department conducted compliance checks of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, eight establishments were checked for compliance. Four establishments were found to be compliant, and four were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.
The following businesses were checked and complied:
- Lemongrass
- Paul’s Homewood Cafe
- Tequila Sunrise
- Westin Annapolis
The following businesses were not in compliance:
- Carpaccio Tuscan Grille
- Graduate Annapolis
- Mi Lindo Cancun
- Sin Fronteras
This operation was funded through a grant from Anne Arundel County, focusing on preventing or reducing underage drinking, youth binge drinking, and/or alcohol-related crashes.
