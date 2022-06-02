Annapolis Police Cite Four Restaurants for Serving Alcohol to Minors

On May 23, 2022, the Annapolis Police Department conducted compliance checks of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, eight establishments were checked for compliance. Four establishments were found to be compliant, and four were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.

The following businesses were checked and complied:

Lemongrass

Paul’s Homewood Cafe

Tequila Sunrise

Westin Annapolis

The following businesses were not in compliance:

Carpaccio Tuscan Grille

Graduate Annapolis

Mi Lindo Cancun

Sin Fronteras

This operation was funded through a grant from Anne Arundel County, focusing on preventing or reducing underage drinking, youth binge drinking, and/or alcohol-related crashes.

