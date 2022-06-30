Annapolis Irish Festival Tickets On Sale Now!

The Annapolis Irish Festival presented by ABC Events is on! And tickets are on sale now!

The 2022 Annapolis Irish Festival will return to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds on July 16, 2022, for a day full of music, merriment, culture, and a whole lot of green!

So far, the musical lineup includes Dublin 5, Hold Fast, Bastard Bearded Irishmen, Barley Juice, Scythian and Gaelic Storm!

Activities for the whole family? You can count on that with ax throwing, a mobile escape room, Irish wolfhounds, and an expanded kids’ zone with plenty of inflatables!

A VIP experience is also available that will include a special VIP area for you and your car. Unlimited beer, wine, soda, and water. A special VIP tent, and air conditioned-VIP bathrooms!

Military and senior discounts are also available. Children under 12 are free with a paying adult!

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID and tickets will be limited this year.

ABC Events produces the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival, the Maryland Seafood Festival, the Bay Bridge Paddle, and the Maryland Latino Festival. Past events have included the Naptown BarBAYq, Annapolis Beer Week, Annapolis Beer Run, Drafts and Laughs (comedy festival), and the Maryland Heritage Festival.

