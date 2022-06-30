After Eastport Raid in January, Annapolis Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Narcotics Charges

Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown”, age 63, of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty on June 27, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine (PCP), crack cocaine, heroin, and cocaine.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore District Office; Chief Edward Jackson of the Annapolis Police Department; Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad; and Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

According to his guilty plea, in April 2021 Brown participated in several controlled purchases at two residences on Monroe Street in Annapolis, Maryland. Law enforcement observed Brown frequently visiting the two residences. During the transactions at one of the residences, presumed narcotic customers routinely stood in a line on the sidewalk outside of the residence prior to Brown’s arrival. Further, on January 6, 2022, an individual who was seen walking in the vicinity of the location in which Brown’s transactions frequently occurred, overdosed directly in front of a covert law enforcement vehicle. According to the first responders, the non-fatal overdose was attributed to the PCP.

As stated in his guilty plea, on January 13, 2022, law enforcement executed a search and seizure warrant on Brown’s Annapolis, Maryland residence and on Brown’s vehicle. As the result of the search warrant, officers located several controlled substances. Subsequent lab testing confirmed that Brown possessed 470 grams of PCP, 55.5 grams of crack cocaine, 6.2 grams of heroin, and 71 grams of cocaine. On the same day, law enforcement executed search and seizure warrants at several other residences connected to Brown and his associates where officers seized $32,695 in cash as well as a handgun.

Brown and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Brown will be sentenced to 120 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar has scheduled sentencing for August 8, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended FBI, DEA, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, and the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joan C. Mathias and LaRai Everett, who are prosecuting the case. Mr. Barron also thanked Kristy Penny and Alisha Swiger for their assistance.

