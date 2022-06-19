Abrupt Change of Leadership at Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation

Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) President and CEO Ben Birge announced his departure from the organization Friday, exactly two years from when he assumed the role in June 2020. AAEDC Administrative Officer Jill Seamon will serve as Interim CEO.

“Our team at AAEDC has done extraordinary work assisting our local businesses during the most difficult months of the pandemic and throughout our recovery. I am confident that Jill Seamon and the entire staff will continue that same level of service to our businesses through a smooth transition,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Ben led the AAEDC through the challenges of keeping our local economy strong during a global pandemic, and I wish him well on his next steps.”

Jill Seamon currently serves as Administrative Officer of the AAEDC. She began her County career in 1990, and has worked for the AAEDC since its creation in 1993, and previously served as Interim CEO from March through June, 2020. She resides in Annapolis.

We spoke with CEO, Ben Birge back in August. Have a listen:





