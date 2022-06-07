A Few Moments With Mary Gauthier

A runaway at 15. Spent her 18th birthday in jail. Spiraled out of control into drugs and alcohol. Got her act together. Opened a VERY successful restaurant in Boston’s Back Bay. And now collaborates with the likes of Blake Shelton, and Tim McGraw. Considers John Prine a friend and mentor!

Mary Gauthier has lived a life! And she is not stopping anytime soon. Today we talk about her past, her book, her latest album, her culinary skills, and that time that Willie Nelson invited her into his tour bus!

Intrigued? Have a listen and then grab some tickets to her show at the Rams Head On Stage on June 9th!

