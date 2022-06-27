A Few Moments With Liliac
The Partridge Family they ain’t!
Let’s start and end right there! Today, I speak with Melody, the lead singer, and front-woman for the five-member family band Liliac. We chat about beginnings in LA, including that time the neighbors called the cops on a live stream. We talk about their upcoming tour and their stop in Annapolis on July 1st at Rams Head OnStage. And we find out if their father, also their manager is really a “stage dad” or not!
Have a listen! Buy a ticket! Become a fang!
LINKS:
- Liliac (Website)
- Liliac (Facebook)
- Liliac (YouTube)
- Liliac (Instagram)
- Liliac (Spotify)
- Liliac (TikTok)
- Liliac (Twitter)
- Liliac (Snapchat)
- Liliac (Rams Head On Stage Tickets)
