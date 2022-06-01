$1.28 Million in Environmental Grants Awarded to Area Projects

The Chesapeake Bay Trust, the Anne Arundel County Bureau of Watershed Protection and Restoration, and the City of Annapolis announce that $1.28 million in funding has been awarded to projects that focus on environmental restoration and protection.

Ten projects to be implemented in Annapolis and other locations in Anne Arundel County will receive funding to improve water quality in local waterways, reduce stormwater and sediment runoff, and build resilient living shorelines.

“Every year it is inspiring to see the innovative and efficient way that community-driven watershed protection projects are implemented,” said Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County Executive. “It is these projects, and others like them, that will help move us toward a healthier Chesapeake Bay.”

The Anne Arundel County Watershed Restoration Grant Program is designed to reduce pollutants through watershed restoration practices by local, non-profit partners. These projects accomplish on-the-ground, cost-effective treatment of impervious surfaces to control stormwater runoff and remove harmful pollutants to help the jurisdictions achieve local water quality improvement goals. To be considered for funding, projects had to be planned to occur in Anne Arundel County, including the City of Annapolis, and applicants were encouraged to engage at least one partner that represents a stakeholder group based in the county.

“As a county, we are fortunate for our continued partnerships with non-governmental organizations that share our vision for restoring our local waterways,” said Erik Michelsen, Deputy Director of the County’s Bureau of Watershed Protection and Restoration. “Locally trusted and efficient, these groups are able to perform large-scale restoration work that enhances the quality of life in the county.

The goal of improving the health of our waterways is advanced through the engagement of local nonprofit groups and communities. The Trust’s mission is to empower these groups to conceive, own, and lead their own projects to beautify their neighborhoods while treating stormwater at the same time. This type of stewardship has been shown to lead to higher sustainability of projects, and therefore longer-term benefits.

“The City is excited to partner with the Chesapeake Bay Trust for the second year in funding projects undertaken by communities and nonprofit organizations,” Jacqueline Guild, Deputy City Manager for Resilience & Sustainability for the City of Annapolis said. “These grant-funded projects will advance the City’s water pollution reduction goals, increase shoreline resilience, and recreate wildlife habitats important to the Bay’s health.”

Funds are provided by the City and the County and are managed by the nonprofit Chesapeake Bay Trust, supported in part by the Chesapeake Bay vehicle license plates common on many vehicles in the County.

“We continue to make advances in improving the health of our waterways,” said Dr. Jana Davis, president of the Chesapeake Bay Trust. “Our successful partnership with Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis allows more resources for local nonprofit organizations to accomplish measurable, visible improvements that protect our waterways and improve our communities.”

The Anne Arundel County Watershed Protection and Restoration Grant Program Awardees

Spa Creek Conservancy, $89,615

This project will result in a watershed assessment of potential restoration priorities in Truxtun Cove, including The Landings, North Green, and Saltaire Communities. The assessment will identify restoration opportunities to guide the design and permitting of the next phase of the project and will include an outreach component to the communities in both English and Spanish.

Severn River Association, Inc., $131,970

With input from the Nautilus Point community, the Severn River Association, Inc. will design and implement best management practices in visible community spaces at Nautilus Point to treat stormwater runoff that flows from impervious surfaces on the property into Back Creek, a tributary of the Severn River.

The Tecumseh Condominium, $74,500

Funds will be provided to design practices to treat stormwater runoff from the Condominium’s Eastport parking lot, one of the largest impervious parcels in Annapolis that currently has no stormwater management.

Pines Community Improvement Association, $24,479

A micro-bioretention practice will be implemented on Pines-on-the-Severn Community Improvement Association property at the Pines Park/Playground. This practice will slow down, filter, and treat stormwater from impervious surfaces and ultimately reduce runoff entering Chase Creek.

Arundel Rivers Federation, $31,514

A bioswale will be implemented to treat rainwater and slow down erosive flows from impervious surfaces along Paca Drive on Turkey Point Island. The bioswale will be planted with native plants, will treat stormwater during rain events, and will dissipate flow before entering tidal wetlands, reducing its impact on shoreline vegetation.

Chesapeake Rivers Association, $299,890

Stormwater runoff has resulted in the degradation of a stream and shoreline in the Chestnut Hill Cove community in Glen Burnie. This project will restore 1,200 linear feet of stream and shoreline through a nature-based regenerative stormwater conveyance method for stream restoration.

Severn River Association, Inc., $77,630

The Severn River Association will work with the Wardour Community to design and permit a suite of practices on community property that will reduce and treat stormwater runoff and replace a hardened revetment with a “living shoreline,” the use of natural habitat elements rather than hardened shoreline armor to protect it from erosion due to climate change, boat wakes, and other erosive forces. Living shorelines provide better habitat for crabs, fish, and other wildlife than armor.

Arundel Rivers Federation, $177,427

This project will restore approximately 600 feet of rapidly eroding shoreline on the Mayo peninsula through a living shoreline and a dune/headland restoration approach to enhance the resiliency of this site against climate change. This project ties into the County-owned Mayo Beach Park, one of the few public beaches in the County, and will restore valuable horseshoe crab habitat, which is being lost at high rates.

Chesapeake Rivers Association, $300,151

This project will restore approximately 1,400 linear feet of a stream channel in the Shipley’s Retreat neighborhood at the headwaters of the Severn River to address current erosion and to provide safe access for the neighborhood to enjoy community green space.

Arundel Rivers Federation, $77,237

In partnership with the Harness Creek Overlook community, Arundel Rivers Federation will design a wet pond retrofit and step pool conveyance system to improve water quality and address erosion in an unnamed tributary to Harness Creek. The existing wet pond dates to the late 1990s and will be redesigned to comply with current stormwater best management standards.

