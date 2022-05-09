Zachary McGrath of Severna Park High School, Elected to Board of Education

Zachary McGrath, a junior at Severna Park High School, has been elected by members of the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) to be the 2022-2023 student member of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education (SMOB).

The results were announced today on CRASC’s Instagram page, @CRASC_Online. Jaden Farris of South River High School and Oscar Fuentes of Northeast High School were the other finalists for the position.

Zachary’s name will be forwarded to Governor Larry Hogan, who must make the formal appointment. He would succeed current SMOB Bunmi Omisore of Arundel High School, whose one-year term expires on June 30.

Zachary said he plans to focus his work as SMOB on four key areas: student quality of life, student engagement, environmental justice, and equity.

“I want to express my thanks to my fellow candidates,” he said. “Oscar and Jaden constantly inspired me and showed me how to be the best representative for AACPS students. I also want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. I am excited to work with my fellow students and all members of the Anne Arundel County community to help improve AACPS.”

Zachary is the second vice president of Severna Park High School’s Student Government Association and a member of the school’s Leadership Institute. He participates in Severna Park’s It’s Academic team and Model United Nations club and contributes to the school newspaper. He is the state Legislative Affairs Coordinator for the Maryland Association of Student Councils, the youth representative for community outreach for the Anne Arundel Office of Health Equity and Racial Justice, and a member of the Youth Advisory Council for the Maryland Civic Education Coalition. He has done legislative internships for Del. Sandy Bartlett of District 32 and Del. Shaneka Henson of District 30A. He is also an Eagle Scout who now serves as a junior assistant Scoutmaster.

Upon appointment, Zachary will become the 49th student member of the Board. He will be the ninth Severna Park High School student to serve on the Board. Students have held a seat on the Board since 1974 when Andover High School’s Jeffrey Robinson served in an advisory capacity. Anne Arundel’s student member has had full voting rights since 1975 and is the only member of a local school board in the nation to have that status.

If appointed, Zachary would assume his seat on July 1, 2022.

Source : AACPS

