Woman Struck, Killed By Impaired Driver While Changing Flat Tire

A Sykesville man has been charged with criminally negligent manslaughter and several other charges after losing control of his car and hitting a woman who was on the shoulder attempting to change a tire.

On May 12, 2022, just after 1:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to MD Route 10 southbound between I-695 and Ordnance Rd for a multi-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a gray Hyundai Elantra was stopped completely on the right shoulder of Route 10 with a reported flat tire. In front of the Hyundai was a Dodge van that had stopped to assist the driver of the Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai exited her vehicle and was standing on the shoulder of the roadway. At that same time, a silver Ford Crown Victoria was traveling southbound on Route 10 from I-695 towards Ordnance Rd. According to witnesses who were traveling directly behind the Ford, the Ford was unable to maintain its lane of travel.

At one point, the Ford left its lane of travel and crossed adjacent lanes crossing directly onto the right shoulder.

The Ford struck the female pedestrian (driver of the Hyundai) and also struck her vehicle. The Hyundai was pushed forward and into the Dodge van. The driver of the Dodge van suffered minor injuries and refused medical services at the scene. The female driver of the Hyundai, identified as Tramellia Wright, 47, of Glen Burnie, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Due to roadside observations, field sobriety tests were administered to the Ford driver. He was subsequently taken into custody for further testing by a certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). The Ford driver was determined to be under the influence and placed under arrest.

After consultation with the Anne Arundel County States Attorney’s Office, the driver was charged with multiple charges related to this crash including:

Manslaughter by Auto

Criminal Negligent Manslaughter

Homicide by MV impaired by drugs

Homicide by MV impaired by CDS

Driving while impaired by drugs

Driving while impaired by CDS

The pedestrian was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office (OCME) in Baltimore where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB