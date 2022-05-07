Who Let The Dogs Out? Baha Men Coming To Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Goodnight, Texas

Friday, July 15

8pm | adv $15/dos $18

Rhett Miller of Old 97’s

Sunday, July 17

1pm | $25

*All Ages Matinee

An Evening with Adrian Belew

Sunday, July 31

8pm | $45

Baha Men

Monday, August 8

8pm | $39.50

Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

Wednesday, August 17

8pm | $42.50

Macy Kate

Thursday, October 13

8pm | adv $35/dos $40

Billy Cobham

Wednesday, October 19

8pm | $55

The Airplane Family: 50th Anniversary of “Blows Against the Empire”

Sunday, November 6

7:30pm | $45

UPCOMING SHOWS:

05/07 Pressing Strings

05/11 The Iron Maidens & Burning Witches

05/12 Jesse Ruben & Jenn Grinels

05/13 Cowboy Junkies

05/14 Matt Andersen w. Terra Lightfoot (All Ages Matinee)

05/14 Laughing Colors Unplugged feat. Corey, Dan & Dave

05/15 John 5 w. The Haxens

05/16 Bass Extremes feat. Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey & Gregg Bissonette

05/17 Eric Hutchinson w. The Ballroom Thieves

05/18 + 19 KT Tunstall w. Haley Johnsen

05/20 Security Project

05/21 Honest Lee Soul

05/22 The Iguanas (All Ages Matinee)

05/22 Bodeans

05/23 Larry McCray w. The River Kittens

05/24 The Wallflowers

05/25 Tuba Skinny

05/26 Stephane Wrembel

05/27 1964 The Tribute: The Best Beatles Tribute On Earth

05/28 Valerie June w. Rachel Maxann

05/29 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

05/30 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

05/31 The Gilmour Project feat. Jeff Pevar, Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince, Mark Karan & Scott Guberman

