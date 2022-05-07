Who Let The Dogs Out? Baha Men Coming To Rams Head On Stage!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Goodnight, Texas
Friday, July 15
8pm | adv $15/dos $18
Rhett Miller of Old 97’s
Sunday, July 17
1pm | $25
*All Ages Matinee
An Evening with Adrian Belew
Sunday, July 31
8pm | $45
Baha Men
Monday, August 8
8pm | $39.50
Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
Wednesday, August 17
8pm | $42.50
Macy Kate
Thursday, October 13
8pm | adv $35/dos $40
Billy Cobham
Wednesday, October 19
8pm | $55
The Airplane Family: 50th Anniversary of “Blows Against the Empire”
Sunday, November 6
7:30pm | $45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
05/07 Pressing Strings
05/11 The Iron Maidens & Burning Witches
05/12 Jesse Ruben & Jenn Grinels
05/13 Cowboy Junkies
05/14 Matt Andersen w. Terra Lightfoot (All Ages Matinee)
05/14 Laughing Colors Unplugged feat. Corey, Dan & Dave
05/15 John 5 w. The Haxens
05/16 Bass Extremes feat. Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey & Gregg Bissonette
05/17 Eric Hutchinson w. The Ballroom Thieves
05/18 + 19 KT Tunstall w. Haley Johnsen
05/20 Security Project
05/21 Honest Lee Soul
05/22 The Iguanas (All Ages Matinee)
05/22 Bodeans
05/23 Larry McCray w. The River Kittens
05/24 The Wallflowers
05/25 Tuba Skinny
05/26 Stephane Wrembel
05/27 1964 The Tribute: The Best Beatles Tribute On Earth
05/28 Valerie June w. Rachel Maxann
05/29 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
05/30 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
05/31 The Gilmour Project feat. Jeff Pevar, Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince, Mark Karan & Scott Guberman
