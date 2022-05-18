WBAL’s Bryan Nehman To Emcee Hospice’s Fashion for a Cause on June 2nd

There is a lot that is new in store for the return of Annapolis’ hottest red-carpet fashion event. After three years, Fashion for a Cause benefiting Chesapeake Kids is back in the new custom service center at Porsche Annapolis on Hudson Street and with WBAL Radio’s Bryan Nehman as its celebrity emcee.

Make plans to be there from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Thursday, June 2nd, to get a look at what you’ll be seeing this summer in the city, on the beach, and at parties. Professional models will take to the runway for this high-energy show with sleek and racy Porsche automobiles as their backdrop. They will be joined by community models, including Brian Gibbons and Alex Laperouse with Greenberg Gibbons, Prince George’s County Police Officer and violinist Alex Strachan, John and Terri Hussman with The Hussman Foundation, Evangeline Ross and Challie Samaras with Zachary’s Jewelers and more!

Stay on for the party with signature cocktails and delicious savory and sweet bites. A safe and engaging evening is planned with guests’ well-being at the forefront and the event will follow all location and state COVID-19 guidelines at the time of the event.

Sponsored by Charter Financial Group, M&T Bank, Moran Insurance, and Bill & Laura Westervelt, proceeds from the event will go to Chesapeake Kids, a program service of Hospice of the Chesapeake designed to support children who are living with illness, dealing with the illness of a family member and who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Tickets are available now!

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For details, contact Lauren Thurston at [email protected]

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB