USNA Graduation 2022 (Photos)

On May 27, 2022, the United States Naval Academy graduated 1,100 midshipmen under cool, cloudy, and sometimes rainy skies.

798 were commissioned as Navy Ensigns and 274 as Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenants.

President Joseph R. Biden was the keynote speaker. Details on his remarks are here!(Transcript and audio)

Congratulations to the USNA Class of 2022. Fair winds and following seas!

All images ©2022 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB