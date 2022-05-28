Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
USNA Graduation 2022 (Photos)

| May 28, 2022, 12:37 PM

On May 27, 2022, the United States Naval Academy graduated 1,100 midshipmen under cool, cloudy, and sometimes rainy skies.

798 were commissioned as Navy Ensigns and 274 as Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenants.

President Joseph R. Biden was the keynote speaker. Details on his remarks are here!(Transcript and audio)

Congratulations to the USNA Class of 2022.  Fair winds and following seas!

All images ©2022 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis.

