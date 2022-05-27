USNA Graduation 2022 (Live Blog)

NOTES:

On May 27, 2022 the United States Naval Academy will graduate 1,100 midshipmen under cool and cloudy skies.

798 are to be commissioned as Navy Ensigns and 274 as Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenants. Twelve foreign national students are graduating from the Arab Republic of Egypt, Kingdom of Cambodia, Kingdom of Thailand, Malaysia, Republic of Cameroon, Republic of Korea, Republic of Madagascar, Romania, Taiwan, and The Gambia.

The top graduate is William Anderson Jarrett, from Gales Ferry, CT, who was a Robotics and Control Engineering with Honors major. He will be commissioned as a Navy Ensign.

Samuel Park Laney of Amarillo, TX is the class salutatorian. He was a Computer Science major and will be commissioned as a Navy Ensign.

This is the 172nd traditional graduation ceremony. Since 1845, approximately 89,000 midshipmen have graduated from the Naval Academy. Since 1980, more than 6100 women, including the class of 2022, have graduated from the United States Naval Academy.

United States President Joseph R. Biden will address the graduates this morning at about 10:20 am. The President will be joined on the rostrum by Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy; VADM. Sean Buck, Superintendent of the Naval Academy; Col. James P. McDonough, Commandant of Midshipmen; ADM Michael M. Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations; General Eric M. Smith, Asst. Commandant of Marine Corps; and several other military and political officials.

The US Navy Blue Angels will perform their signature delta flyover at 10:04 am.

United States President Joseph R. Biden addressed the Class of 2022 and their families and guests. His remarks (audio) and transcript will be posted here as soon as available.

