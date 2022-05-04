Up Rigging Maritime Festival Slated for May 13-15 in Annapolis

The City of Annapolis will play host to the Annapolis Up Rigging Maritime Festival at City Dock from May 13 to 15, 2022. The festival is in partnership with the Annapolis Waterfront and Sailing Center, Downtown Annapolis Partnership, Chesapeake Crossroads, and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County. At the festival, two iconic tall ships and two inspiring sailing vessels will be moored at City Dock near the Burtis House. Some of the boats will be available for sails and/or tours.

The weekend will also include live music at Susan Campbell Park on all three days as well as a maritime festival on Saturday and Sunday in the City Dock parking lot between the Harbormaster’s office and the park. Admission is free to all events.

“Annapolis is a sailing town,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Our proximity to the Chesapeake Bay – one of the best sailing destinations in the world – is a great reason to host this event, but even more important is the role that maritime heritage plays in our food, art, heritage, and culture. This event will be a celebration of Annapolis as much as a celebration of sailing.”

Downrigging is when ships prepare themselves for the winter and take down all of their riggings. The Sultana, in Chestertown, celebrates their annual downrigging with a festival each year drawing thousands. As we enter into the summer sailing season, Annapolis will celebrate the uprigging of the boats that will ply the waters of the Chesapeake Bay.

The list of tall ships that are participating:

Pride of Baltimore II, a 1988 replica Schooner (155’)

Lynx, a 2001 replica Schooner (122’)

Easterner, a 1958 Sloop (65.4’)

Adventurer, a 1984 Cherubini Schooner (56’)

