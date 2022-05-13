TradeMarkets Review – Is Your Digital Wallet Being Managed Effectively?

In the age of digital currencies, are you getting the right value? We set to find out how one e-trade platform is revolutionizing the digital currency trading arena. Execution of trades, reliable support, and low charges make our top considerations for brokerage platforms.

Crypto and The Trade Game

As you must be aware, cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm. Top traded currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple XRP are some of the most valuable ones.

So, how exactly does crypto work?

Cryptocurrency Workings

The basic tenet is that cryptocurrency, being a digital or virtual medium of exchange, is secured by cryptography. It is free from regulations and is not backed by any assets. It derives its value from its limited supply. A decentralized system records transactions and issues new units. Cryptocurrency is stored in digital wallets.

The world’s first cryptocurrency was Bitcoin, invented by an anonymous founder only known as Satoshi Nakomoto.

Cryptocurrency runs on a public database (or ledger) known as blockchain, and units of crypto are created by a process known as mining.

Mining is a complicated process utilizing computers to solve mathematical problems. This makes the supply of crypto limited. Users can also trade crypto by purchasing the existing supply from brokers and other investors or traders.

Purchasing Cryptocurrency

Generally, you can purchase cryptocurrency via traditional brokerage platforms or cryptocurrency exchanges. The downside of traditional brokerage houses is that they offer fewer crypto features; however, the trading costs are lower. And similarly, cryptocurrency exchanges specialize just in crypto and don’t allow for building a portfolio with varied products.

TradeMarkets And Cryptocurrency

We recently discovered an online trading platform that offers the services of a traditional broker as well as a cryptocurrency exchange.

Global trade platform, TradeMarkets is a start-up specializing in doing things differently.

TradeMarkets identified a gap in the market of e-traders. Based on client surveys conducted over a period of three years, TradeMarkets realized that most investors seek maximum value by trading with at least three different platforms at the same time. This is a time-consuming consideration.

Therefore, TradeMarkets invested in top-rated software to allow investors access to traditional products and all cryptocurrencies’ features.

Crypto Storage

As you already know, crypto is stored in digital wallets. However, two varied forms of storage options exist within these digital wallets. These are known as “hot” and “cold” wallets.

Hot Wallet: This is the form of crypto storage that uses online software to protect the private keys to investor assets.

Cold Wallet: These are known as hardware or offline wallets. These depend on offline e-devices to secure investors’ private asset keys.

TradeMarkets offers hot wallets to all its investors.

TradeMarkets Features

Combining great features of all major trade platforms, TradeMarkets provides value to the investor when conducting their daily trades.

Low Fees and Commissions

Low Minimum Deposit Requirements

High Withdrawal Charges

Great Customer Service Support Options

Multiple Trading Products Available

Their customer priority team is available 24/7 regardless of the time zone or geographical location the customer is based.

The platform is state of the art, with end-to-end encryption software ensuring the safety of trade data. Further, it masks customer privacy by encrypting personal data.

Benefits of Trading Crypto With TradeMarkets

Crypto is fast growing to be an acceptable medium of exchange, with a variety of brands and websites accepting it as a means of payment.

Many investors hold it to benefit from an increase in value, whereas most investors use it as a savings product, withdrawing it to pay for big-ticket purchases.

The benefit of trading crypto with TradeMarkets is that you can easily withdraw it to make direct payments to the website or retailer from where you are making a purchase.

This saves time compared to you first liquidating your cryptocurrency, paying withdrawal charges, and then making payment in your local currency. This preserves the value of the crypto by making direct payment to the company you are purchasing your needed items from.

Other Trading Options With TradeMarkets

A variety of other trade products exist with TradeMarkets apart from crypto.

These are equity (stocks), indices, CFDs (contract for differences), commodities, precious metals, energy products.

Trading Platform Features

Using a platform that runs on a web browser (compatible with Chrome, Safari, Firefox).

This platform has seamless usage technology which protects user privacy using encryption while also providing speedy trade execution.

In-depth charts provide historical analysis to allow the investors to make informed trade decisions.

Full range features of cryptocurrency exchanges are present; hence the investor only needs to rely on one platform to conduct a multitude of trades.

Overall, it is a reliable and good broker to conduct your investors. The only downside stems from high withdrawal charges, which are okay since you are getting multiple features under one umbrella.

