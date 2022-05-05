Do you have your own cannabis business but don’t seem to be selling as much as you would have hoped? Do you want to know which products on the cannabis market are the most profitable?

These days the cannabis market is seeing incredible growth like no other industry. However, this has created a lot of competition among other cannabis entrepreneurs and businessmen. When owning a cannabis business, you want to be on top of the competition and ahead of the trends.

Some cannabis accessories are far more profitable and marketable than others, and these are the products that you should be promoting in your store. If you want to know, here are the top 5 most marketable and profitable cannabis consumption accessories.

Bongs

These days there are so many different cannabis consumption methods that one can choose from. However, it comes with no surprise that some consumption methods are far more popular than others and, therefore, much more marketable and profitable within the cannabis industry.

First up on our list, we have the bong. Bongs have been around for a very long time and are something that many people know how to use and enjoy. They are water pipes that allow the smoke to cool through the water chamber before hitting your lungs, making a much smoother hit.

Bongs can come in all different shapes and sizes and different materials. All of these factors will distinguish how expensive the product is, and its quality. By being able to sell a variety of different bongs at different price ranges, it becomes a far more profitable product.

Glass Pipes

The next accessory we have on our list is the glass pipe. These glass pipes could be anything from smaller blunts to bigger bong-like pipes, and these days, many people enjoy using them as much as possible.

These glass pipes are elegant and offer a smooth hit; they are also great because they are reusable and therefore are considerably more worth it for the price in the long run. These pipes have so much to offer their users and are certainly something to consider selling because of their popularity.

Vaporizers

A product that has taken the whole industry by storm is vaporizers. When looking at vaporizers, there are ones that use cannabis concentrates and ones that use the actual cannabis flower. You can also find ones that can accommodate both options.

These vaporizers have become incredibly popular for an abundance of different reasons, such as their convenience, ease of use, discreetness, and so much more. Many people who are on the go tend to choose vaporizers because they are portable and easy to use while you are out and about, making them one of the most popular cannabis consumption accessories around.

Dab Rigs

Dab rigs are yet another type of pipe that is taking over the cannabis industry. These water pipes are very similar to a bong; however, a major difference is that dab rigs use cannabis concentrates as opposed to the dried cannabis flower.

Dab rigs are a newer addition to the cannabis industry but have drastically grown in popularity over the last couple of years because of their many benefits such as the potency, ease of use, and accessibility.

Hand Pipes

Last but certainly not least, we have hand pipes. These small hand pipes are also referred to as spoons and they are by far the most common and most popular type of pipe within the cannabis industry to this day.

These hand pipes are comprised of a bowl where you pack your weed, and a pipe leading to a mouthpiece from which you inhale. These hand pipes are not very expensive, and they are reusable which means they are certainly worth it for their price.

Hand pipes can come in all sorts of different colors and are made from different materials which can allow for different outcomes. These hand pipes are certainly a great product to promote to your customers because f just how convenient and useful they are.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS