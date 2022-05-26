Three Students Receive Inaugural Candace C.W. Antwine Military Service Awards

Two graduating seniors from Meade High School and another from Severna Park High School are the first recipients of the Candace C.W. Antwine Military Service Awards, created by the Board of Education to honor the legacy of Mrs. Antwine, a military veteran and former Board member who died in 2021.

The inaugural winners, announced by Awards Committee Chair and Board Member Dana Schallheim tonight, are:

Jemuel Bombay of Meade High School, who has enlisted in the Air Force.

Chandler Dearborn of Severna Park High School, who has enlisted in the Army.

Luis Ramirez of Meade High School, who has enlisted in the Army.

The awards will be given to students each May to help remove barriers to enlisting in the military by assisting awardees with initial expenses, including basic training supplies.

“We are so proud to be able to make this announcement tonight and I believe Candace would be proud as well,” Schallheim said. “These students embody the values Candace stood for throughout her life, and I have no doubt they will be standout servants to our nation.”

Each of the recipients will receive $2,000. They will be formally honored at the inaugural Candace C.W. Antwine Military Awards reception on Monday, May 23, 2022.

