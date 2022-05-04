THIS WEEKEND: William Paca Garden Plant Sale

Historic Annapolis and the William Paca Garden will hold their annual Plant Sale on Mother’s Day weekend, May 7 and 8, 2022. Take home a piece of history as you choose among flowers, shrubs, vines, and vegetable starts. All of the plants are propagated from the garden or grown in the greenhouse by the Paca Garden volunteers. Gardeners will be on hand to recommend choices for your growing conditions.

Whether you tend to a shady grove, a sun-drenched lot, a native habitat, or want to encourage pollinators, you will find delightful additions to your garden. Perennials on offer include spring glories like Solomon’s seal, Jacob’s ladder, bloodroot, and May apples. Hyssop, bee balm, black-eyed Susan, and two types of milkweed are a few of the many native plants that will nurture butterflies and beneficial insects. Five varieties of ferns and many variegated hostas can fill a shady nook. Bearded iris, daylilies, and pinks will take you back to your grandmother’s garden.

Annual flowers also hark back to those olden days and the gardeners will help you plan patio containers that will bloom all summer, brimming with zinnias, marigolds, and petunias. Mexican sunflower, canna lilies, and cleome make dramatic focal points on the border. You can celebrate the Fourth with blue and red salvia laced with a white petunia. Passing time in the garden, you’ll see petite fairy lilies open their shy flowers after a rain, while four o-clocks will open to tell you cocktail hour approaches.

Vines range from the sweet simplicity of morning glories to the intriguing mocha fragrance of cross vine. Moonflower puts on a show every evening as it unfurls its white trumpet flowers. The Hyacinth bean is always popular with its showy purple flowers, but now there’s a white variety, too! Climbing hyacinth vine, also a new offering, will make a major statement clambering up sturdy support laden with white lace cap blossoms.

Native woody plants include bald cypress, red twig dogwood, pawpaws, Virginia sweetspire, and oakleaf hydrangea. Many old favorites are also on offer: mophead hydrangeas, butterfly bush, hibiscus, spirea, and Japanese maple. The corkscrew willow gives a new twist to the scene!

If you’re a vegetable gardener, you face a smorgasbord at this sale. Tomatoes come in a rainbow of colors this year, from zebra green to gold to purple. Generous pots of basil seedlings complement tomatoes. Chives, dill, sage, rosemary, and lemongrass make for savory eating as do cucumbers, eggplants, peppers, and melons.

Sale hours are 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, May 7, and 12 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, May 8. Entry to the Paca Garden is at 1 Martin Street, Annapolis. Due to ongoing pandemic caution, entry is now by timed ticket. Members of the public can begin registering for a free timed-entry slot on April 22 (Historic Annapolis members can sign up on April 20) at annapolis.org. Plants remaining after the in-person sale will be sold online beginning May 16, to be picked up the following weekend at the garden. Proceeds from the sale benefit the programs of Historic Annapolis and the William Paca Garden. Admission to the Paca Garden is free for shoppers at the Sale

For additional information visit www.annapolis.org or call 410-267-7619.

